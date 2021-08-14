The Indonesian government has emphasized that the arrangement of submarine cables and pipelines is aimed at preventing conflicts in sea space utilization.

Assistant deputy for marine and coastal space management at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Muhammad Rasman Manafi, made the remarks during a webinar entitled ‘Maintaining Digital Sovereignty at Sea’, originating from here on Thursday.

He explained that the cables are one of the strategic infrastructures for state revenues.

He also shared a graphic comparing the submarine cables arrangement in Singapore and Indonesia.

“The cables in Singapore are neat, meanwhile ours are unorganized. Hence, we have higher risk to have conflict because of the inadequate arrangement,” he informed.

Conflicts might occur since there are various activities in the waters — fisheries, aquaculture, anchoring, the construction of docks and ports, tourism, as well as minerals exploration, he added.

Hence, it is necessary to have clear submarine cables and pipelines arrangement so marine space can be utilized optimally, the assistant deputy emphasized.

The government formed a steering committee, led by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, in 2020 to conduct the arrangement, he informed.

The committee will determine the corridor lines in 2021 and the submarine cables business process later to encourage investment for the project, he said.

According to the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministerial Regulation Number 14/2021 on Submarine Pipelines and Cables Policy, the government has agreed on a reference map for submarine cable corridors in Indonesian waters. There will be 217 corridor lines, 209 beach main holes, and four landing station locations for in and out cables in Indonesian waters as per the regulation.

Source: Antara News