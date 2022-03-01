Gilas eyes PBA player-laden 30-man pool

Published by

Philippine Star

MANILA, Philippines – A bulk of PBA cagers may be back in full force for Gilas Pilipinas moving forward for a loaded schedule leading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup following a split campaign in the just-concluded February window of the qualifiers. In an initial discussion between Gilas coach Chot Reyes and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday, an expanded pool of 30 players led by a majority of pro standouts have been proposed for a slew of international tilts starting with the Southeast Asian Games this May. The early plan, which also includes the possibility of adjusting the PBA calendar,…

