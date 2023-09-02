First Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival in Japan opens

The first large-scale Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival in Japan opened in Saitama prefecture on September 1 evening.

Themed “Hello Saitama”, the festival is one among activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that the bilateral relationship is at the best stage of development, with economic and cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges promoted.

In that context, Vietnamese festivals in Japan have become cultural exchange events that are expected and welcomed by many Japanese friends and the Vietnamese community in Japan.

The three-day festival is showcasing star lanterns, lion dance performances, and mooncakes. More than 60 booths were also set up to popularise the unique Vietnamese cuisine, and handicrafts.

Earlier on August 31, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka held an event to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency