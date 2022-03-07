Fate of mine, plantation concessions revoked by Indonesia to be finalized soon

Mongabay

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government says it will finalize this month the revocation of hundreds of permits for logging, plantations and mines that it announced at the start of the year, following widespread confusion and uncertainty over the unilateral move. President Joko Widodo, who announced the revocations on Jan. 6, has established a task force led by several ministers who will be responsible for evaluating how the affected permit holders used their concessions and how those concessions will be used following the revocation. The task force held its first meeting on Feb. 18, where it decid…

