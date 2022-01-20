Published by

Reuters UK

By Christian Levaux and Johnny Cotton WEVELGEM, Belgium (Reuters) – A British-Belgian teenager became the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe on Thursday and the first person to do it in a microlight plane after a five-month, five-continent odyssey in her Shark ultralight. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford landed back at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium after flying 51,000 km (32,000 miles) over 52 nations route since her Aug. 18 departure in the world’s fastest microlight aircraft. “I wouldn’t do it again,” she confessed after the penultimate leg to a German village on Wednesday. …

