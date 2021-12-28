Published by

The Street

By Martin Baccardax Stocks extend gains as investors look through Omicron risks; Apple closes New York City stores as Covid infections spike; Fauci suggests vaccine mandate needed for domestic flights; Wedbush details China-linked upside on Tesla stock and Boeing gets 737 Max clearance in Indonesia. Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, December 28: 1. — Stock Futures Edge Higher In Cautious TradingU.S. equity futures extended gains Tuesday, as the S&P 500 rides its best four-day win streak since November, amid investor optimism that the current spread of Omicron infections with hav…

