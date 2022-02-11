Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad 

Published by

Philippine Star

Rick Olivares – Philstar.com February 11, 2022 | 9:57am MANILA, Philippines – When the Philippine Under-23 men’s football team begins its campaign in the Asean Football Federation U-23 Championships in Cambodia on February 14, one of the players suiting up for the first time is 18-year-old Andres Aldeguer. Aldeguer is the only high school player among this talented cast. The 6’2” forward is in Grade 12 of senior high school at De La Salle Zobel. The former UAAP Boys Football Rookie of the Year is excited to represent the country in international competition. “I got cut when I tried out for the…

