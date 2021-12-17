Published by

Philippine Star

Louella Desiderio – The Philippine Star December 17, 2021 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — Philippine exports to other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement may decline by $100 million due to the deal’s tariff concessions, but this can be offset by additional trade and other benefits, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said. In a study released yesterday, the UNCTAD said RCEP tariff concessions may result in lower exports for countries like the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam. In particular, the study showed Philippine exports …

