Mr Sharma met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and key ministers in Hanoi, welcoming 2050 Viet Nam’s net zero commitment

Published by

TDPel Media

COP26 President Alok Sharma visited Viet Nam and Indonesia as part of the UK’s work to progress commitments made in the Glasgow Climate Pact at COP26Mr Sharma met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and key ministers in Hanoi, welcoming 2050 Viet Nam’s net zero commitmentIn Indonesia, Mr Sharma met a range of ministers to discuss how the UK and Indonesia can work together to reinforce climate action during Indonesia’s G20 PresidencyCOP26 President Alok Sharma travelled to Indonesia and Viet Nam this week to progress and strengthen delivery of the landmark Glasgow Climate Pact. These visi…

Read More