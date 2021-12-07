Published by

Reuters

Jakarta (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised on Tuesday to bolster evacuation efforts and repair damaged homes after visiting the Mt. Semeru disaster zone following the devastating volcanic eruption on Java. The 3,676 metre high volcano erupted spectacularly on Saturday, shooting a towering cloud of ash into the sky and dangerous pyroclastic flows down the slopes of the mountain into villages below. At least 22 people have died, while 27 remain missing and thousands have been displaced, according to the nation’s disaster mitigation agency. After visiting evacuation centres and…

