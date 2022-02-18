G20 finance leaders to warn of rising inflation, geopolitical risks

Miscellaneous
0
Published by
Reuters UK

By Gayatri Suroyo and Leika Kihara JAKARTA/TOKYO (Reuters) – Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will likely warn on Friday that rising inflation and geopolitical risks could threaten a fragile global recovery, as the crisis in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic’s fallout cloud the outlook. Fears that Russia might invade Ukraine overshadowed a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, which was expected to focus heavily on how to whittle down crisis-mode stimulus policies without disrupting a post-pandemic recovery. In a draft communique seen by Reuters, the …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

7,256 Indonesians in Malaysia registered as voters in Nunukan: KPU

Web Desk

Blinken in Indonesia as U.S. seeks to shore-up Southeast Asia ties

Australia to Reopen Island Detention Camp After Refugee Bill

admin