Dwight Ramos home for Gilas duty at FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Published by

Philippine Star

John Bryan Ulanday – Philstar.com February 4, 2022 | 3:55pm MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos is coming home from Japan, giving a much-needed lift to the crippled Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this month. Toyama Grouses, his mother team in the Japan B. League, gave full blessing to the Filipino hotshot’s departure on Friday in spite of their remaining games this weekend against Ibaraki. The B. League will have one last schedule next week before it takes on a break for Japan’s own campaign in the WC qualifiers, providing an ample time for Ramos to train with th…

Read More