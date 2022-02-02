Chinese Shape Shifting: Rectangles Turning Into Circles?

Published by

ValueWalk

We published a piece last week suggesting that the valuations of some high-quality growth companies were now discounting investor concerns about the Chinese market. In otherwords, a lot of the bad stuff was “in the price” or pretty close to it. The piece provoked a lot of feedback. Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Although the piece dealt primarily with valuations a number of you wanted to know more about other topics which have led to the market being derated. Our views on these are summarised below. Business RegulationThe South China Morning Post is today a particularly inter…

Read More