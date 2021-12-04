Published by

Football Tribe Asia

In a few days, the AFF Championship will start again. The majority of countries have already announced their squads and are preparing themselves in Singapore, the host country. There are many surprises from the squad lists. Several players who have a difficult time getting permission from their respective teams are called, like Egy Maulana Vikri from Indonesia and Chanatip Songkrasin from Thailand. Their arrival, along with many Southeast Asian heavy hitters like Nguyen Quang Hai from Vietnam and Safawi Rasid from Malaysia, will make this year’s tournament even more interesting. So, what can w…

Read More