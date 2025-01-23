New Village Headman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Bullets Present But Unused



Ang Thong: A newly elected village headman, Mr. Samart, was discovered dead under mysterious conditions in front of his home, as authorities launch an urgent investigation into the cause of his death. Bullet casings were found on the scene, yet his body bore no gunshot wounds.





According to Thai News Agency, surveillance footage from a house in Village No. 10, Saeng Ha Subdistrict, shows Mr. Samart, aged 53, walking to open his fence shortly after a light resembling a motorcycle’s headlight passed by. The footage further reveals a dog fleeing in panic and a woman in a red shirt running to and from the door. Saeng Ha Police Station was alerted to the incident, prompting a swift investigation at the location.





Upon arrival, the police discovered Mr. Samart’s lifeless body lying face down with a noticeable wound on his face, suggesting he had been struck forcefully. A 9 mm Glock 19 pistol was found near his legs, loaded with one bullet in the chamber and two in the magazine. Additionally, four silver 9 mm bullet casings, matching the gun, were located on the road in front of the house and collected as evidence.





Neighbors reported that earlier in the evening, they had been drinking with Mr. Samart at a nearby shop before parting ways. They later heard several gunshots and upon checking, found Mr. Samart dead.





Mrs. Karam, Mr. Samart’s wife, recounted that her husband had returned home to sleep but went outside upon hearing a car stop on the road in front of their house. She mentioned hearing 3-4 gunshots before discovering her husband’s body.





Mr. Samart had been elected as village headman on December 26th and was not known to have conflicts with others. Pol. Col. Kitti Sakuni, Commander of Ang Thong Provincial Police, stated that an initial examination revealed no signs of gunshot wounds, and an autopsy will be conducted. The investigation will explore all potential causes, including any connection to the recent election or the possibility that alcohol consumption affected Mr. Samart’s death. The possibility of a fall leading to his injuries will also be thoroughly examined.

