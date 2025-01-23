Wildfires Alter California Sky with Orange Hue



Bangkok: The sky over a California highway turned orange, visibility was poor, due to smoke from the latest wildfires burning Wednesday. A driver recorded the video while driving on the highway, showing signs for Los Angeles and Oxnard streets. The highway and the sun were covered in smoke, while the sky was orange all the way from the Huges Fire, which is burning about 80 kilometers north of the city. The fire has spread quickly due to dry weather and high winds, and has burned about 38 square kilometers (23.2 square miles) of land, forcing the evacuation of more than 31,000 people.





According to Thai News Agency, even as night falls, authorities are still mobilizing thousands of firefighters to control the blazes, which are spreading rapidly in difficult conditions, while enforcing evacuation orders for residents due to extreme danger. Officials are hoping for lighter winds and an increase in humidity.

