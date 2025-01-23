Thailand Aims to Lead Global Seed Production with Syngenta Partnership



Bangkok: The Minister of Agriculture is pushing Thailand to become the world’s seed production center by partnering with Syngenta Group to enhance agricultural technology and innovation, thereby increasing product quality. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, engaged in bilateral discussions with Syngenta Group’s senior executives, Ms. Alexandra Brand, EVP Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Mark Ball, Global Head of Public Affairs, focusing on agriculture in Thailand and the role of innovation in achieving sustainability and boosting global productivity.





According to Thai News Agency, Thailand is a major producer and exporter of agricultural products, making the agricultural sector crucial to the country’s economy. However, it is currently facing several challenges, including the volatility of agricultural product prices, high production costs due to geopolitical conflicts, an aging agricultural workforce, and severe natural disasters linked to climate change.





The partnership aims to establish academic cooperation in sustainable and environmentally friendly agriculture, positioning Thailand as a sustainable food source and supporting global food security. The collaboration will focus on market-led, innovation-enhanced, and income-increasing strategies, aligned with nine main policies. The goal is to upgrade high-value agricultural products and services by applying technologies and innovations such as precision agriculture, smart agriculture, artificial intelligence, and drones. This initiative seeks to develop careers in plant, livestock, and fisheries sectors to meet the global demand for food security, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.





Syngenta Group has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Thai Ministry of Agriculture in using technology and innovation in breeding. The group plans to visit Thailand to discuss and advance further cooperation.

