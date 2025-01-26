Minister of Public Health Outlines Five-Point Plan to Combat PM2.5 Dust



Bangkok: The Minister of Public Health, Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, has announced a strategic five-point plan aimed at preventing the harmful impacts of PM2.5 dust, as Thailand enters a season characterized by elevated dust levels. The plan includes the key actions: “Check, Use, Avoid, Reduce, Close.” Outdoor activities, such as running, remain permissible, provided individuals check local dust values and potentially reduce activity duration on days with heightened dust levels.





According to Thai News Agency, the Prime Minister, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, has stressed the importance of safeguarding the health of the Thai populace, prompting the Ministry of Public Health to align with this policy by disseminating crucial health-related information. Mr. Somsak emphasized that despite the health risks posed by PM2.5, those who enjoy outdoor fitness activities can continue, albeit with cautionary measures such as checking daily dust levels and adjusting exercise duration accordingly.





The Department of Health has categorized PM2.5 dust levels into five color-coded risk levels, ranging from blue to red, each dictating different levels of precaution. Blue indicates dust values between 0-15.0 micrograms per cubic meter, allowing normal activities for the general public. Green, with values from 15.1-25.0 micrograms per cubic meter, suggests that risk groups should avoid outdoor exercise and seek medical advice if symptoms arise.





For yellow, where dust values range from 25.1-37.5 micrograms per cubic meter, the public is advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, wear dust masks, and consult a doctor if needed. Orange levels, with values between 37.6-75.0 micrograms per cubic meter, require the general public to limit outdoor activities, while risk groups should stay in dust-free environments and minimize dust-generating activities indoors. At the highest risk level, red, individuals should avoid outdoor exercise entirely, wear masks, and follow medical advice, particularly those with chronic health conditions.





Mr. Somsak reiterated the importance of the five-point plan: “Check” the dust values via Air4Thai or Life Dee applications, “Use” masks like N95 for dust prevention, “Avoid” outdoor activities when dust levels are high, “Reduce” activities that generate dust such as burning or smoking, and “Close” windows and doors to keep dust out. These measures aim to mitigate the health risks associated with PM2.5 dust exposure.

