DDPM Urges Public to Take Precautionary Measures Against PM2.5 Dust



Bangkok: DDPM advises people to closely monitor the dust situation. Everyone should wear a mask to protect against PM2.5 dust before leaving home. Use an app to check air quality. Avoid being in areas with dense dust and reduce outdoor activities during this time.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phasakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), revealed that during this period, many areas have particularly dense dust values, especially in Bangkok and its vicinity, which are experiencing air pollution, smog, and PM2.5 dust exceeding the standard, severely affecting health. For safety, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation recommends practices to cope with and prevent the dangers of PM2.5 dust as follows: Follow the news or use an air quality monitoring application to avoid being in areas with dense dust.





Avoid outdoor activities. Do not exercise or work outdoors for long periods of time because the body will inhale a large amount of dust. If necessary, wear a standard mask that is effective in filtering dust smaller than 2.5 microns and change the mask every day to help absorb and prevent dust from being inhaled into the body. Wear glasses to prevent eye irritation. During this period, close doors and windows tightly to prevent dust from entering the building or house.





Clean the house frequently to prevent dust from accumulating. Take care of at-risk groups, especially young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and patients with respiratory diseases and allergies, and those who work outdoors. If there are any abnormalities, see a doctor immediately or observe for any abnormalities in the body. If you experience eye irritation, nasal irritation, chest tightness, or difficulty breathing, see a doctor immediately. Reduce all types of burning that produce smoke. Reduce the amount of vehicle use that causes smog, which is the main factor in PM2.5 dust particles.

