

Bangkok: The spokesman of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party extended gratitude to Thai citizens for their unwavering support, leading the party to receive the highest subsidy from the Political Party Development Fund for 2025. The party received 17,934,107.84 baht, marking a significant achievement and reflecting the trust placed in them by the public.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Akaradet Wongpitakroj, MP for Ratchaburi District 4 and party spokesperson, emphasized the party’s commitment to serving as a reliable political institution. The leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and Minister of Industry Mr. Ekkanat Promphan, along with all members, pledged to work diligently in their legislative and executive roles. They aim to strengthen the party, ensuring it remains a beacon of hope and support for the Thai populace, particularly in energy and industry sectors.





Mr. Akaradech highlighted that the public’s trust is evident through their support in various legislative efforts, such as the draft Excise Tax Act, the Thai Liquor Act, and the draft Trade Competition Act, which aim to dismantle monopolies and protect consumers. The party is also actively involved in educational reforms through the National Education Act, aligning education with regional and entrepreneurial needs.





The Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party called on citizens to continue their support by donating annual tax money, using the code 229, to further strengthen the party. This financial backing is seen as crucial for building networks and supporting the party’s initiatives, ensuring it remains a steadfast pillar for the Thai people and a force in parliament.

