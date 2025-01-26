Khunying Sudarat Launches 3rd CBL Course to Equip Thai Entrepreneurs for Chinese Market



Bangkok: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan has inaugurated the third China Business Leader (CBL) course, aimed at preparing Thai entrepreneurs to penetrate the Chinese market. The initiative seeks to dismantle trade barriers between Thailand and China, offering quality instruction and creating opportunities for Thai products to gain recognition among Chinese consumers and tourists.





According to Thai News Agency, Khunying Sudarat, who chairs the CBL Program, along with her team, welcomed over 60 businesspeople, SME entrepreneurs, and other interested participants to the program. The course is designed to help Thai SMEs and individuals expand their market presence in China, leveraging the massive purchasing power of its 1.4 billion population.





The program emphasizes practical experience, comprehensive understanding of the Chinese market, and strategies to effectively penetrate it. Participants will learn both online and offline strategies, legal requirements, and cultural insights to ensure business success. The course aims to equip entrepreneurs with the skills to navigate the complexities of the Chinese market and close any potential business gaps.





CBL offers a competitive edge through a combination of expert lectures, practical applications, legal insights, and risk management. It includes workshops and visits to major companies in Thailand and China, fostering business connections and facilitating access to e-commerce platforms like Alibaba and Xiaohongshu.





Khunying Sudarat outlined the course’s six intensive modules: understanding Chinese culture and market dynamics, building brand awareness, hands-on experience with Chinese online platforms, legalities of exporting to China, business matching for Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs, and a special trip from Shenzhen to Guangzhou to network with leading Chinese companies.





The course also seeks to raise awareness and expand the Chinese consumer base for Thai products, encouraging Chinese tourists to purchase Thai goods during their travels to Thailand. This initiative aims to create ongoing trade opportunities and elevate Thai products’ global presence through a robust trade and PR network in China.





Interested individuals can apply for the program, which will run every Saturday from March 1 to May 17, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The program is a valuable opportunity for those looking to successfully introduce their products to the Chinese market.

