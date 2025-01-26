Phumtham Thanks US Navy for USS Carl Vinson Visit



Chonburi: “Phumtham” expressed gratitude to the US Navy for their hospitality during a visit to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Gulf of Thailand, where he witnessed military demonstrations and enjoyed a meal on board.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, led a delegation of representatives from the Ministry of Defense, armed forces, and the US Ambassador to Thailand on this visit. The delegation was given a comprehensive tour of the carrier, including the bridge and command room, and observed the F-16 and F-35 fighter aircraft on the ship, as well as multiple takeoff and landing demonstrations.





Mr. Phumtham expressed his appreciation for the recognition shown by the US Navy, noting the honor of receiving a certificate and medal. He remarked on the opportunity to experience the capabilities of a modern naval vessel firsthand. Discussions during the visit focused on the strong relations between the two nations rather than specific military equipment like the F-16.





The delegation also viewed the V-22 Osprey, a hybrid transport aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing. Mr. Phumtham commented on the aircraft’s advanced features.





During the visit, Mr. Phumtham and his delegation were treated to a meal on the lower deck of the ship, featuring dishes such as salad, spaghetti, and roast turkey, followed by desserts including ice cream and egg tart. He humorously noted the challenge of descending nearly 20 floors to the dining area but praised the quality of the food.

