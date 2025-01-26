Vote-Buying Allegations Surface in Surat Thani Provincial Elections



Surat Thani: Pol. Lt. Gen. Rewat Klin-kesorn, former commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, has raised concerns about extensive vote-buying activities in the upcoming Surat Thani Provincial Administrative Organization elections. These elections are scheduled to take place on February 1st. According to Rewat, there is alarming evidence of vote-buying at a rate of 500 baht per person, with reports indicating that 100,000 votes were allegedly secured overnight. He further disclosed that between January 26th and 28th, an additional 300,000 votes are expected to be bought, bringing the total to 400,000 votes and a potential expenditure of over 200 million baht.





According to Thai News Agency, Rewat expressed grave concerns about the implications of such large-scale vote-buying, suggesting that such practices could lead to significant corruption and undermine the democratic process. He urged the central Election Commission to intervene and ensure fair elections, emphasizing the importance of allowing voters to select leaders based on merit rather than financial influence. Rewat warned against the distortion of democracy and the potential for retaliatory actions by those elected through corrupt means.





Rewat also called on local authorities, including the Commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police and the Governor of Surat Thani, to establish checkpoints and conduct arrests to curb vote-buying activities. He emphasized the need for law enforcement to operate impartially, without regard for political affiliations. Despite uncertainties about the awareness of local election officials regarding these activities, Rewat believes that the Election Director of Surat Thani Province should be informed. He highlighted the necessity of cooperation between the Election Commission, administrative sectors, and police to address the issue effectively. Rewat noted the potential presence of mobile units in other provinces, while confirming their existence in Surat Thani.

