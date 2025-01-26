Exports Surge to New Record in 2024, Exceeding 10.5 Trillion Baht



Bangkok: The world is interested in Made in Thailand products, as exports soared to a new record in 2024, with a value exceeding 10.5 trillion baht, growing against the global trend. It is expected that in 2025, growth will soar higher than last year by at least 2-3%.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed that the Ministry of Commerce reported the summary of exports in December 2024 with a value of 24,765.9 million US dollars, an increase of 8.7%. It was found that exports have continuously expanded positively for the 6th consecutive month, equivalent to 853,305 million baht. In total, in 2024 (January-December), exports were worth 300,529.5 million US dollars or approximately 10.5 trillion baht, an increase of 5.4%, exceeding the target set at 1-2%, the highest in history.





For important export markets, most expanded: primary markets increased by 12%, with the US increasing by 17.5%, China increasing by 15%, Japan increasing by 0.6%, the European Union (27) increasing by 19.1%, CLMV increasing by 20.7%, secondary markets increasing by 6.2%, with South Asia increasing by 44.5%, the Middle East increasing by 11.3%, Africa increasing by 8.7%, Latin America increasing by 12.3%, Russia and the CIS group increasing by 37%, and the United Kingdom increasing by 37.4%.





Ms. Sasikarn stated that for the export trend in January 2025, it is expected that exports will continue to be good and will have a continuous positive growth rate. For the whole of 2025, it will still maintain the original target of 2-3%, supported by supporting factors from the global economic trend, which is expected to grow close to the current level. These factors include pressure from low inflation and interest rates, the relocation of production bases to ASEAN countries, including Thailand, and the acceleration of the promotion of the use of Thai soft power linked to export products to create a unique identity that is recognized worldwide.

