Warning Issued to Rome Over Statements on Anutin



Bangkok: A caution has been issued to Rangsiman Rome regarding his remarks about Anutin Charnvirakul, with emphasis on the potential repercussions of such statements. Mr. Karom Polpornklang, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office and a member of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed concerns raised by Mr. Rome, a party-list MP and Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, Strategy and National Reform. Mr. Rome had criticized the Ministry of Interior for allegedly neglecting to cut off electricity to a contracted company in a neighboring country, which was purportedly utilized by a call center gang as a power backup.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Karom clarified that the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has never been indifferent regarding electricity supply issues. He highlighted that a PEA board meeting held on January 24, 2025, addressed the inability to cut off electricity arbitrarily, as it could impact contracting parties. The decision to cut off electricity relates to security matters and not solely under the Ministry of Interior’s purview. The PEA plans to present guidelines to the Cabinet on managing electricity sales to neighboring countries concerning national peace and security.





Mr. Karom also remarked on Mr. Rome’s public statements, indicating that as a member of the Bhumjaithai Party, he felt compelled to warn Mr. Rome about the implications of his remarks on Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Mr. Karom emphasized the need for Mr. Rome to exercise caution and thoroughly understand legal and contractual obligations before making public accusations. He reaffirmed that the PEA has adhered to the cabinet resolution from 1996, following a proposal by the National Energy Policy Committee.





Mr. Karom defended Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s commitment to resolving public issues. He mentioned that Mr. Anutin has been proactive in addressing various challenges, such as the PM 2.5 dust problem, by instructing provincial governors to take urgent action. The Deputy Prime Minister has consistently implemented government policies and worked towards mitigating problems faced by the populace, including those caused by call center gangs.

