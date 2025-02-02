Unraveling the Mystery of a 75-Year-Old Man Who Was Burned to Death in a Hut



Kalasin Province: Police are working to solve the mystery of a 75-year-old man who was burned to death in a hut. The body appeared to have its hands and neck tied, and a knife was found next to the body, leading relatives to suspect that he was murdered.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident occurred in Khon Chai District, where a fire broke out around 10 pm on January 31st. Upon inspection, police discovered the body of Mr. Boonliang, also known as Pho Yai Daeng, aged 73, who was the owner of the hut. The body was found burned, with electric wires tied around his hands and neck, and a knife nearby, causing relatives to suspect foul play.





Distant relatives of the deceased, who arrived at the scene as the fire was dying down, found other relatives attempting to extinguish the flames. They attested to Pho Yai Daeng’s good nature, stating he had no known issues with family members. Similarly, Grandma Tom, a 77-year-old villager living nearby, vouched for the loving relationship between Pho Yai Daeng and his daughter, Pui, expressing disbelief that she could be involved in any wrongdoing.





Phra Athikarn Prinya Pariyano, abbot of Wat Arunrattanasuk, shared that Pho Yai Daeng had recently discussed plans to build a bathroom for the temple, describing him as a person who often engaged in merit-making activities and never harmed anyone.





A nearby resident, who was among the first to respond to the fire, recounted hearing arguing before the blaze began. Another witness, Mr. A, reported hearing groans moments before the fire and noted seeing a motorcycle leaving the scene, recognizing its model and color.





Police have not yet confirmed whether this is a murder case but continue to gather evidence. Pui, the daughter of the deceased, has come under scrutiny due to her close relationship with her father. She emphasized her innocence, stating she had no motive to harm him and highlighting the modest village insurance payout that would not be worth such an act.





Pui’s husband supported her claims, urging society to consider both sides of the story. He questioned why, despite the presence of over 10 cameras at the scene, only one captured footage related to Pui’s care for her father.





The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding Pho Yai Daeng’s tragic death.

