CCTV Captures Elephant-Truck Collision on Road 304



Sri Maha Phot: A CCTV camera on Road 304 in Sri Maha Phot District, Prachin Buri Province, captured the moment when a wild elephant crossed the road and was struck by a pickup truck, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported in the incident.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident occurred early in the morning when a large wild elephant crossed the road on the Khao Hin Son side, heading towards Ban Khlong Rang. The collision led to the complete destruction of the pickup truck, while the elephants fled the scene.





Reporters visiting the location at Ban Khok Udomdee, Village No. 12, Tambon Hua Wa, found remnants of banana trees destroyed by the elephants. The wreckage of the single-cab pickup truck, severely damaged at the front, was found approximately 100 meters from the village headman’s office. The driver’s side hood bore a hole that penetrated the windshield, resembling damage from a sharp object.





Local resident Mr. Apichai expressed concerns, recalling an incident late last year when elephants destroyed his crops, particularly banana trees. He fears the potential danger to his family should they encounter elephants directly.





Mr. Prachuap, the village headman, recounted hearing a loud crash at around 3:00 a.m. near kilometer 130. Initial investigations revealed it involved a bean sprout delivery truck traveling to Market 304. Marks on the hood suggested an encounter with an elephant tusk, though the tusk remained intact. The driver was unharmed, and efforts are ongoing to locate the elephant.





By noon, locals reported spotting an elephant believed to be involved in the incident about 4 kilometers away. Community leaders coordinated with relevant agencies to inspect and safely guide the elephant out of the community.

