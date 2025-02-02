Search
Close this search box.

CCTV Captures Elephant-Truck Collision on Road 304


Sri Maha Phot: A CCTV camera on Road 304 in Sri Maha Phot District, Prachin Buri Province, captured the moment when a wild elephant crossed the road and was struck by a pickup truck, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported in the incident.



According to Thai News Agency, the incident occurred early in the morning when a large wild elephant crossed the road on the Khao Hin Son side, heading towards Ban Khlong Rang. The collision led to the complete destruction of the pickup truck, while the elephants fled the scene.



Reporters visiting the location at Ban Khok Udomdee, Village No. 12, Tambon Hua Wa, found remnants of banana trees destroyed by the elephants. The wreckage of the single-cab pickup truck, severely damaged at the front, was found approximately 100 meters from the village headman’s office. The driver’s side hood bore a hole that penetrated the windshield, resembling damage from a sharp object.



Local resident Mr. Apichai expressed concerns, recalling an incident late last year when elephants destroyed his crops, particularly banana trees. He fears the potential danger to his family should they encounter elephants directly.



Mr. Prachuap, the village headman, recounted hearing a loud crash at around 3:00 a.m. near kilometer 130. Initial investigations revealed it involved a bean sprout delivery truck traveling to Market 304. Marks on the hood suggested an encounter with an elephant tusk, though the tusk remained intact. The driver was unharmed, and efforts are ongoing to locate the elephant.



By noon, locals reported spotting an elephant believed to be involved in the incident about 4 kilometers away. Community leaders coordinated with relevant agencies to inspect and safely guide the elephant out of the community.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2025
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.