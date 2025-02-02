Songkhla Police Intensify Search for Gunman in Oil Tanker Shooting



Songkhla: Songkhla police are urgently searching for a gunman who shot and seriously injured a young man on an oil tanker. It is believed that the altercation stemmed from dissatisfaction with the results of the provincial administrative organization elections, with both parties supporting different candidates.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident involved Mr. Suphakorn, age 40, who was ambushed and shot while sitting and drinking with friends at a hut near his house in Tambon Wat Khanun, Amphoe Singhakorn, Songkhla Province. The shooting occurred around 2:00 AM and left Mr. Suphakorn in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. Forensic officers from Forensic Science Center 9 and the Investigation Unit of Provincial Police Region 9 collected evidence from the scene, including two .45 caliber bullet casings.





Witnesses, including the homeowner and a friend of the injured man, reported that the assailant fired four shots from a dark corner next to the hut. Although Mr. Suphakorn was seriously injured, one witness did not see the incident as he was inside the house at the time. Another friend only saw the assailant’s hand reaching out from the edge of the hut but did not see the shooter’s face and remains unaware of the motive behind the attack.





The suspect, believed to be a local resident, was identified following a conversation with Mr. Suphakorn. It was revealed that a dispute over the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organization election results, where the two men supported different candidates, preceded the shooting. The suspect was not found at his residence, leading authorities to suspect he may have fled the area. A background check revealed the suspect had recently been released from prison for murder and attempted murder. Law enforcement officials are gathering evidence, seeking an arrest warrant, and working urgently to apprehend the suspect for prosecution.

