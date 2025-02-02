Garland Vendor Assaulted by Unknown Assailants at ASEAN Intersection



Phetchabun: A garland vendor was brutally attacked by unidentified men driving a sedan, leaving him unconscious at the ASEAN intersection on Lom Sak-Phitsanulok Road in Lom Sak District. His injuries included a wound on his left eyebrow, a head injury, and a fractured nose bridge.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Kab, 51, has been selling garlands and boiled peanuts at this intersection for over 20 years. He reported that two unidentified men attacked him until he fainted. Although he could not see the attackers’ faces, suspicion arose that they might be fellow vendors due to past disagreements over selling areas.





On the morning of January 29, Mr. Kab left his house at 6 am and reached the intersection by 6:30 am, where he noticed a suspicious black car but paid no attention. As he parked his motorcycle, two men approached, asking about his sales before assaulting him. Regaining consciousness around 7 am, Mr. Kab discovered his injuries and sought medical attention. After treatment, he filed a complaint at the Lom Sak Police Station, urging the authorities to track down the perpetrators swiftly as the incident left him fearful for his safety.





Another vendor, previously suspected of involvement, clarified his non-involvement in the incident, stating he had also been attacked. He recounted an incident on January 28, when he was assaulted by teenagers while selling peanuts at the intersection. He emphasized his innocence, urging the police to arrest those responsible for his assault as well.

