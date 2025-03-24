

Bangkok: Kanweer highlights the deportation of Uighurs as a significant moral issue, accusing the government of whitewashing its actions.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Kanwee Sipsang, an MP from the Thammarat Party, criticized the Prime Minister during a no-confidence motion. He expressed concerns about the Prime Minister’s lack of governance, which he believes undermines both national and international laws and traditions. Kanwee accused the government of damaging Thailand’s international reputation by deporting over 40 Uighurs to China, likening the scenario to a drama depicted in the fictional Thailywood movie, “Many Worlds for One ‘Mr.’ Episode 73, Days of Lies.”





Mr. Kanwee disclosed information from the Immigration Bureau, revealing the Uighurs’ status as Turkish nationals and questioning the involvement of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand. He raised issues about the detention procedures, noting the Uighurs’ refusal to sign documents and their subsequent hunger strike. An audio clip of a Uighur detainee pleading for help from Thai Muslims to prevent their deportation to China further highlighted the gravity of the situation.





Kanwee criticized the Thai government’s handling of the situation, highlighting a 19-day hunger strike by the Uighurs and multiple denials by the government regarding their deportation. He accused the government of engaging in deceitful practices, citing an incident where government statements were later revealed to be false. Kanwee questioned the intentions behind a planned visit to five Uighurs, labeling it as an attempt to whitewash the government’s actions.





Kanwee emphasized the geopolitical implications of the deportation, criticizing Thailand’s foreign policy stance. He highlighted the international condemnation from entities such as the United Nations and the European Union, stressing the importance of adhering to human rights principles in international agreements. He called for a firm stance in international politics, irrespective of pressures from China or the United States.





The MP concluded by critiquing the current government’s lack of a clear foreign policy direction, asserting that its actions demonstrate incompetence and a failure to uphold Thailand’s interests on the global stage. He labeled the situation as foreign policy corruption, reflecting poorly on the nation’s leadership.

