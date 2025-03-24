Nattapong Threatens Prime Minister with Impeachment Revelations Before Censure Debate



Bangkok: “Nattapong” threatens the Prime Minister before the start of the censure debate, revealing that there is secret information that can be removed from office, rejecting the deal with the coalition parties, asking to keep an eye on “Big Pom – Chalerm” joining the group, saying that 10 minutes is worth it. Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, MP for the Prachachon Party and leader of the opposition, expressed confidence ahead of the no-confidence debate against the government, asserting that his party is prepared for any governmental obstruction. He emphasized that Prachachon Party MPs are well-versed in regulations and are ready to perform their duties, urging the public to watch the debate for its significant highlights.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nattapong addressed concerns regarding a “country-exchange deal” motion, explaining that it involves a loss to the people, with tax money being used for the benefit of the Shinawatra family and coalition parties. He encouraged the public to follow the debate

over the next two days, as it will expose the alleged illegitimacy of the government’s formation. Mr. Nattapong assured that the debate will rely on facts and aim to demonstrate the improper dealings benefiting the Shinawatra family.

In response to potential defamation lawsuits from outsiders, Mr. Nattapong expressed confidence in his information, stating that debaters are responsible for their references according to regulations. He dismissed concerns over defamation, believing the information presented is credible. Addressing Mr. Thaksin’s remarks about the opposition’s strategy, Mr. Nattapong stated that while Mr. Thaksin might view the debate as insignificant, the opposition is determined to make an impact, regardless of the government’s majority.

Mr. Nattapong also addressed allegations of a deal between the Bhumjaithai Party and Prachachon Party, denying any relevance and emphasizing that the debate will cover multiple ministries and involve numerous ministers. He reiterated that all information revea

led is protected by parliamentary privilege and could lead to calls for the removal of ministers unable to provide satisfactory clarifications.

Regarding the extension of debate days, Mr. Nattapong noted that it depends on the government’s management. He expects the Prime Minister to engage in the debate as much as possible, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s family obligations. The opposition has not directly negotiated with Pol. Lt. Col. Chalerm Yubamrung but is open to contributions from any member with relevant information.

Finally, Mr. Nattapong highlighted that today’s debate will address issues beyond governmental mismanagement, including corruption among coalition parties and the qualifications of the prime minister and ministers. He revealed that there is undisclosed information that could potentially lead to the removal of the prime minister.