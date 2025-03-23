Breaking Down The Door To Capture A Couple Fleeing A Murder Case And Burning The Body To Conceal It



Chiang Mai: Chiang Mai City Police have decided to break down a hotel room door to arrest a husband and wife who were involved in a fraud case and were suspected of murdering a 23-year-old woman and burying her to conceal the crime. The incident occurred in Nakhon Pathom Province.

According to Thai News Agency, Chiang Mai City Police detectives, armed with an arrest warrant, decided to break down the door of a hotel room in the Santitham community in central Chiang Mai after knocking on the door and it refused to open. They found a man and a woman in the room, identified as Mr. Narongchai, 26, and Ms. Phattharaphon, 21. They took them in for questioning at Chiang Mai City Police Station, in accordance with an arrest warrant from the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court. The two were suspects in a case of fraud by impersonating another person and murder and burning the body to conceal the incident in Nakhon Pathom Province. They contacted the Nakhon Chai Si Police Station to take them back for prosecution.

Pol. Co

l. Prachya Thitla, Superintendent of Chiang Mai City Police Station, provided information that the two suspects fled the case from Nakhon Pathom Province. They took a bus to Chiang Mai Arcade Bus Station. Then they took a red songthaew to rent a room at the hotel as a hideout until the police tracked them down and arrested them. Initially, it was known that they committed the crime and had an arrest warrant for fraud by impersonating another person and were suspected of killing Ms. Ann, 23, regarding debts. They then fled to various provinces until they finally hid in Chiang Mai before being arrested.

This case started on March 4th. Ms. Ann, 23 years old, told her husband and sister that she would go to collect money from Ms. Mill (the accused) around 4,000-5,000 baht, which Ms. Mill claimed was for buying a nurse’s uniform, forging a certificate of education, and for a physical examination. After that, they did not see Ms. Ann again. They only talked via chat, not knowing that the person they were chatting

with was not Ms. Ann, but Ms. Mill. They chatted to transfer money to her 6 times, ranging from thousands (2,000, 5,600, 7,000 baht) to tens of thousands (25,000 baht). Until Mr. Wira, Ms. Ann’s husband, and his sister became suspicious of why she did not return home, they decided to file a complaint on March 16th.

After that, Mr. Wira (husband) sent a picture of the canal behind Wat Bo Ta Kua via chat, but Ms. Ann could not answer where it was. Mr. Wira (husband) was suspicious, so he stopped talking and did not talk again. In his anxiety, he posted to find his wife and her mobile phone. Until the police found out that a man and a woman brought a phone to sell and investigated until they found out that the man and a woman were living in a house in Don Tum District, Nakhon Pathom Province. When they arrived, they found only a pile of fire that had been burned and extinguished. Inside the house, they found a box of bullets and the deceased’s motorcycle inside the house, so they seized it for examination and t

ook them to Nakhon Chai Si Police Station for questioning. However, they had to release the man and a woman and informed the victim’s family that they could not press charges because they were not guilty. After that, the two fled to various provinces before being arrested in Chiang Mai Province.

The sister of Mr. Ray (the accused) gave information that her younger brother and Ms. Ann had been dating and broke up for a long time. Then he started dating Ms. Mill, who had a habit of petty theft, until the family was fed up and did not let him into the house. Since her younger brother started dating Ms. Mill, she has changed into a different person and they do not believe that she would be involved in the crime.