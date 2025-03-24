Natcha Criticizes Government’s Response to Black-Chinned Tilapia Crisis



Bangkok: Mr. Natcha Inchaisawat, a Bangkok MP from the Prachachon Party, has openly criticized the Thai government for its lack of sincerity in addressing the black-chinned tilapia crisis. He likened the government’s decision to approve an additional budget of 98 million baht to treating cancer with paracetamol and questioned the motivations of the Pheu Thai party, suggesting potential ties with capitalist interests due to the Prime Minister’s family’s connections.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Natcha highlighted the struggles faced by the public during Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra’s 194-day tenure as Prime Minister, noting a failure to live up to pre-election promises. He accused her of lacking leadership and knowledge, which has led to economic and environmental mismanagement in Thailand. The outbreak of black-chinned tilapia has caused significant economic damage, estimated at 26,432 million baht, affecting the livelihoods of farmers and the broader economy.





Mr. Natcha criticized the government’s indifference, drawing parallels to a past incident where multiple agencies collaborated to address a natural resource crisis. He emphasized that the government’s response to the tilapia issue has been insufficient and temporary. Despite awareness from prior administrations, the current government has failed to take meaningful action to protect Thailand’s natural resources and economy.





He also called for an independent investigation, the elimination of the tilapia within a year, a declaration of disaster areas, and government action to sue those responsible for compensation. Mr. Natcha accused the Prime Minister of being influenced by capitalist interests and failing to prioritize the needs of the Thai people.





During the debate, Dr. Sriyada Palimaphun, a Pheu Thai Party-list MP, countered Mr. Natcha’s claims, stating that the government had approved a budget and implemented measures. However, Mr. Natcha remained firm, suggesting that the budget was inadequate for addressing the crisis.





In a passionate plea, Mr. Natcha urged his fellow MPs to vote no confidence in the Prime Minister, emphasizing the need to prioritize the people’s welfare over capitalist interests. He concluded by challenging the government’s accountability and urging decisive action against those exploiting Thailand’s resources and environment.

