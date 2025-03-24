Anutin Clarifies No Benefit Deal in Alpine-Khao Kradong Land Issue



Bangkok: “Anutin” stands up to explain on behalf of the Prime Minister, confirming that there is no deal of benefits in the Alpine-Khao Kradong land problem, pointing out that it is a shortcoming of the Land Department. The Prime Minister and his family are the victims and can claim for damages. Before saying “Fight, Paethongtarn”





According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul stood up to clarify the debate by Chulapong Yookesorn, a party-list MP for the Prachachon Party, regarding the Khao Kradong and Alpine land plots, in which there were statements suggesting that benefits were being given to the Prime Minister’s family. He said that as someone overseeing the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Interior is not the business of any one person or family, so benefits cannot be shared with anyone. He also confirmed that the Prime Minister has never interfered or ordered him or any ministry to benefit Alpine Company or anyone.





The revocation of the Alpine golf course land is a long-standing problem for more than 20 years. There have been many governments, court decisions, and people have been punished. But the important thing is that the verdict on the land revocation ended in the government of Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, in which the Prime Minister had a policy to strictly follow the law and the correctness in the operation. The Director-General of the Land Department confirmed to himself and his team in the operation of the Khao Kradong and Alpine land and was willing to comply with the duties and the law. Therefore, instead of saying that the Prime Minister acted for the benefit of himself and his family, we should praise him for ordering the Land Department and the Ministry of Interior through him to adhere to the law as the main principle without considering any impacts that may occur to the representatives themselves and their families. At present, the revocation of the land of the Alpine golf course has been done. Therefore

, the Prime Minister and his family are one of the victims, like other Alpine residents, and must go and file a request for compensation for the flawed transactions of the Land Department in the past.





As for the Khao Kradong land issue, the Land Department has followed the Administrative Court’s order to set up a committee to investigate the matter, and the committee has resolved that there is no sufficient reason to revoke the rights as proposed by the State Railway of Thailand in its lawsuit with the Administrative Court. The Administrative Court has confirmed that once the procedures have been followed, no matter what the results are, the court cannot interfere. If the court cannot interfere, what about the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers who can order various agencies to take any action?





‘In summary, the Alpine Golf Course and Khao Kradong land cases are not related in any way and there was no exchange of benefits, not even the slightest. Both cases occurred before Ms. Paethongtarn and myself took office. The accusations of the members are therefore untrue and groundless. As a coalition party, I would like to end with the words, ‘Fight, Paethongtarn,’ said Mr. Anutin.

