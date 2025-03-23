Supamas Reveals Conflict Between Two Institutes: Most Perpetrators Suspended or Out of School



Bangkok: “Supamas” has unveiled that the majority of those involved in the brawl at Pathumwan-Uthen are ex-students who have already faced suspension. The leaders of both institutions are set to present their findings to the Ministry of Higher Education by March 24.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Supamas Isaraphakdi, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, disclosed updates on the altercation between Pathumwan Institute of Technology and Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus. The incident occurred at a shopping mall in the Pathumwan area. Currently, both institutions are fast-tracking their investigations and are expected to report their findings by March 24. It has been ascertained that the main perpetrators are no longer students, including those who had been suspended. However, if any current students are found to be involved, they will be subject to strict disciplinary actions.





Ms. Supamas also commented on the plan for the RMUTT Uthenthawai Campus to manage education at a new location. This follows a resolution from the Committee for Consideration of the Ending of Civil Litigation of Government Agencies and Related Agencies. RMUTT has requested funds to design a new building, with construction slated for the next fiscal year. Once the new premises are ready, a phased relocation from the current site will occur. RMUTT has been tasked with developing strategies to reduce student numbers at the original location, potentially by relocating them to different sites or integrating work-study opportunities in the industrial sector.





In a related initiative, Pathumwan Institute of Technology has introduced the “Pathumwan Model.” This new educational approach reduces on-site student numbers by incorporating work-study programs in the industrial sector from the first two years of study. Launched in the last academic year, the project has shown promising results in mitigating student concentration issues at the institute.

