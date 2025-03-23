Search
Middle-Aged Woman Fatally Shot Over Alleged Family Land Dispute


Chonburi: A middle-aged woman, identified as Ms. Kanyanathon, was tragically shot and killed while tending to a tomb in Sriracha District, Chonburi Province. The incident, which occurred at 19:00 on March 22, 2015, is under investigation by local authorities who suspect the motive to be a conflict arising from a family land inheritance.



According to Thai News Agency, Sriracha Police Station, along with forensic officers and the Sawang Prateep Sriracha Rescue Unit, responded to the shooting at Kang Hae Cemetery, located between Soi Kang Hae 7 and 8. Ms. Kanyanathon, aged 52, was found with five gunshot wounds to her left ribs, left breast, back, and left arm. It is believed that the perpetrator fled the scene immediately after the attack.



Witnesses, including a foreign worker friend of the deceased, reported that Ms. Kanyanathon was sweeping and cleaning the area prior to the shooting. Upon hearing the gunshots, the witness rushed to the scene on a motorcycle and discovered Ms. Kanyanathon’s lifeless body, with no sign of the assailant.



Initial investigations by officers revealed that the deceased had an ongoing conflict with a relative, specifically her sister-in-law, regarding the division of a family inheritance. It is suspected that the perpetrator may have been motivated by not receiving a share of the inheritance. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct interviews with witnesses and family members to apprehend the suspect and ensure justice is served.

