Arrested: Man Who Robbed a Woman, Committed 3 Crimes in a Row in One Month



Uthai Thani: A young man who robbed a young woman has been arrested. In one month, he committed 3 crimes in a row. The young victim revealed that she had to bow down to the robber’s feet to beg for her life to go to her child who was waiting at home, so she was able to survive.





According to Thai News Agency, the case emerged when someone posted a warning about a criminal who kicked a motorcycle and used a gun to threaten a victim traveling on the Samo Thong – Talat Mai Road, Village No. 4, Ban Klang, Tambon Thonglang, Amphoe Huai Khot, Uthai Thani Province. Within a span of one month, there were 3 consecutive incidents, causing the villagers in Amphoe Huai Khot to live in fear and not dare to leave their homes.





Most recently, yesterday, the investigation team of Huai Khot Police Station and the investigation team of Uthai Thani Provincial Police were able to arrest the perpetrator, Mr. Likhit, age 30. The officers took the perpetrator to reenact the confession at the scene of the crime, along with the black Honda MSX 125 motorcycle without a license plate that was used in the crime, along with the motorcycle keys of the third victim as evidence.





The police officers made a plan to support the confession on the day Mr. Likhit committed the crime while Ms. Khanitha, a convenience store employee, got off work at 11:00 p.m. on the night of March 14, 2025, to go home. While riding a motorcycle home, Mr. Likhit rode the motorcycle that caused the crime to follow. When they arrived at the scene of the crime, Mr. Likhit rode his motorcycle alongside and pulled his arm to stop the motorcycle, causing Ms. Khanitha’s motorcycle to lose control and fall. Ms. Khanitha ran away from the perpetrator, but in the end, she could not escape. Ms. Khanitha then knelt down and bowed down at Mr. Likhit’s feet to beg for her life and gave him 200 baht and a mobile phone to leave for Mr. Likhit and beg for her life to go back to her child who was waiting at home. Mr. Likhit, the perpetrator, took the cash and the phone and returned them to Ms. Khanitha before riding the motorcycle that caused the crime to happen in no hurry. While the reenactment was being made, many villager

s and relatives of the victims came to watch the reenactment of the crime.





The reporter asked Ms. Joy Phuloha, Ms. Khanitha’s older sister, who said that she and the villagers were grateful to the police for being able to arrest the perpetrators so quickly that the villagers no longer had to live in fear.





By the behavior of the perpetrator, Mr. Likhit, who committed the crime 3 times: the first time on February 21, 2025, in the area of Ban Pa Bua Road, Village 6, Thonglang Subdistrict, Huai Khot District, Uthai Thani Province, the victim was a woman working at a convenience store. The perpetrator drove close to her, grabbed her arm, before kicking the motorcycle again, hoping to make the motorcycle fall, but the victim was able to control the motorcycle and was able to escape the perpetrator (in this case, Mr. Likhit still denies it).





The second time (Ms. Khanitha’s case, who made a plan) the incident occurred on March 14, 2025 at 11:00 p.m. on Na Thai Road, Village 2, Sukrit Subdistrict, Huai Khot District, Uthai Thani Province. This time, the perpetrator used a gun to threaten a young woman who was a convenience store employee in order to rob her after she got off work at the convenience store and went home in the middle of the night.





The third time on March 16, 2025 at 10:06 p.m., the victim was a 15-year-old female. The perpetrator rode a motorcycle with the headlights off and then sat beside the motorcycle before kicking the motorcycle until it fell over. He then attacked and punched her, and fired a gun into the air as a warning shot. He also used a gun to hold to her head in order to force the young woman to sit on the back of the motorcycle with him. The young woman fought back with all her might and escaped. In the second and third incidents, Mr. Likhit, the accused, confessed.

