Made in Thailand, Thai Cool Land: Taste Royal Cuisine, Following the Famous Period Drama



Bang Yai: Made in Thailand, a cool Thai land, today will take you to taste royal cuisine, see antique furniture, inside the filming location of a famous period drama in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, and also use ingredients from the Sufficiency Economy Agricultural Center for the Disabled to cook in the restaurant.





According to Thai News Agency, the unique culinary experience in Bang Yai is drawing attention for its integration of royal Thai cuisine with a touch of historical ambiance. The location, known for being the backdrop of a renowned period drama, offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the elegance of the past while enjoying dishes crafted from fresh, local ingredients.





The restaurant utilizes produce sourced from the Sufficiency Economy Agricultural Center for the Disabled, ensuring that the meals are not only authentic but also support a sustainable cause. This initiative highlights the community’s dedication to promoting self-reliance and inclusivity through agriculture.





Visitors to this unique venue can expect to be transported back in time as they dine amidst antique furniture reminiscent of the drama’s setting. The combination of historical charm and culinary excellence makes this a must-visit destination for those seeking a taste of Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.

