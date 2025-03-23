Ajarn Jessada Calls for Prime Minister’s Intervention in Uthenthawai Relocation



Bangkok: Ajarn Jessada has called upon the Prime Minister to sign an order to transfer Uthenthawai following an altercation at a shopping mall, highlighting that while all procedures have been finalized, Uthenthawai remains in place, causing inconvenience for local residents.





According to Thai News Agency, the altercation between students from two institutes at a prominent shopping mall in Pathumwan has reignited demands for Uthenthawai to vacate the area. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jessada Denduangboripant of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science has publicly urged Prime Minister Yingluck to expedite the relocation, stating, “It’s finished with every step, but they are still stubborn and won’t leave. The villagers are suffering.”





The dispute between Chulalongkorn University and Uthenthawai has been legally resolved, mandating Uthenthawai to return the area. Despite this, Uthenthawai has resisted moving, escalating the matter to the Prime Minister’s level. The procedure for inter-agency disputes involves the ‘Committee for Resolving Disputes between Government Agencies.’ Once a decision is made, compliance is required, and the issue is escalated through the hierarchy if ignored, culminating with the Prime Minister. Uthenthawai previously challenged the decision in the Administrative Court, which upheld the committee’s directive.





This land dispute dates back to 1975, with efforts to reclaim the area persisting until the Supreme Administrative Court’s December 2022 ruling, which ordered Uthenthawai to relocate within 60 days. Despite the order, Uthenthawai has not complied, with alumni protests emphasizing educational priorities. Their lease agreement with Chulalongkorn University spanned from 1935 to 2003.

