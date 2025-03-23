Urgently Searching for Body Parts of Female Creditor Murdered and Dismembered by Couple



Chiang Mai: Urgently searching for body parts of a female creditor who was murdered by a couple, dismembered, burned, and buried, with some parts thrown into the river. Meanwhile, the suspect has confessed to the murder due to fear of being reported for embezzlement.





According to Thai News Agency, the Chiang Mai Provincial Police Investigation Unit arrested Mr. Narongchai, 26, and Ms. Phattraporn (Milk), 21, a husband and wife, who were fleeing a fraud case and suspected of murdering Ms. Ann, 23, a creditor. The crime took place in Nakhon Pathom Province, where the couple allegedly buried and concealed the body.





After their arrest, the couple was sent to the Nakhon Chai Si Police Station for questioning, following an arrest warrant for joint fraud. During the transfer, the suspects confessed to luring Ms. Ann to Ms. Milk’s house in Don Tum District on March 4th. Ms. Ann had discovered their deception regarding a job at Nakhon Pathom Hospital and demanded her money back. On March 5th, the couple killed Ms. Ann, dismembered her body, and either buried the remains or disposed of them in the Phanang Taek irrigation canal. The motive was fear of being reported to the police.





Police and forensic officers, acting on Ms. Milk’s testimony, inspected her house and found disturbed soil. Upon excavation, they discovered a clump of golden hair, pelvic bone, a forehead-like bone, and Ms. Ann’s burned skirt and bag. A hoe and a burned iron bucket were also found, along with multiple sites showing signs of digging. However, Ms. Ann’s skull, discarded in the Phanang Taek irrigation canal, remains missing despite ongoing searches.





With substantial evidence, Don Tum Police Station investigators, responsible for the murder case, have requested the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court to issue another arrest warrant for Mr. Narongchai and Ms. Phattraporn on charges of premeditated murder and corpse concealment. They have also sought custody of the suspects for further prosecution at Nakhon Chai Si Police Station. Pol. Lt. Gen. Naiwat Phademchit, Commander of Provincial Police Region 7, is scheduled to hold a press conference at the crime scene tomorrow morning, followed by a possible reenactment or crime scene identification.

