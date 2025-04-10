State Railway of Thailand Completes Shelter Roof at Asoke Bus Stop



Bangkok: The State Railway of Thailand has announced the completion of a new passenger shelter roof at the Asoke bus stop. This construction aims to provide temporary relief for passengers from sun and rain exposure.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Veerit Amrapal, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), stated that the construction of the shelter roof was ordered to protect passengers from the elements. The project is part of a temporary solution to ease public discomfort until the completion of the Red Line Commuter Train Project and the high-speed rail project connecting three airports.





The newly constructed roof at the Asoke Bus Stop spans a width of 2.20 meters and a length of 120.00 meters. It is made from metal sheet roofing, chosen for its lightweight, easy installation, and durability. The material consists of thin steel sheets coated with anti-rust agents, which help to reflect UV rays and shield from heat.





Asoke Bus Terminal serves as a crucial train terminal in the city center, with significant traffic on the Eastern Line. It connects to other public transport systems, such as the MRT Blue Line at Phetchaburi Station and the Airport Link at Makkasan Station, contributing to reduced traffic congestion and accidents in inner Bangkok.





Mr. Wirit also provided an update on the high-speed rail project connecting three airports. The Railway Committee, in its 4/2568 meeting on March 27, 2568, approved the submission of the draft joint investment contract for the project. This revision aligns with the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee’s principles and will be reviewed by the High-Speed Rail Project Supervisory Committee and the Office of the Attorney General, as per EEC Track Announcement, Section 21, including relevant laws and regulations.

