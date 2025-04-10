PTT and SRT Mobilize Volunteers for Railway Community Housing Inspection



Bangkok: SRT cares about communities around their business premises, organizing volunteers to inspect the condition of the housing community buildings in the railway estate (Km.11). In addition, PTT Group joins forces to help earthquake victims in Myanmar.





According to Thai News Agency, PTT Public Company Limited announced that recently, Ms. Mina Suphawiwat, Assistant Managing Director of Corporate Reputation and Social Responsibility, PTT Public Company Limited, joined the opening of the ‘Volunteer Activity to Inspect External Building Structures and Electrical Systems’. Engineers from the PTT Group and volunteers from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), totaling more than 50 individuals, conducted inspections on 21 Km. 11 Railway Community Housing Buildings affected by the earthquake on March 28, 2015, to ensure the safety of the residents. The event included a lecture on ‘Preparing for Emergency Situations’.





Additionally, volunteer psychologists from PTT’s Sukjai Dee project organized activities aimed at restoring mental health post-earthquake and provided counseling to alleviate community residents’ anxiety. Energy Complex Co., Ltd. contributed Envit vitamin drinks to support the event. PTT Group emphasizes its commitment to stand with Thais and provide comprehensive assistance during this crisis, encouraging unity to overcome these challenges.





Furthermore, PTT Group donated 250,000 USD to the Myanmar Red Cross Society. Mr. Thiti Thongyen, Senior Executive Vice President, International Production Project Group of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), handed over the donation, with Prof. Dr. Marlar Win, Executive Committee Member of Myanmar Red Cross Society, receiving on their behalf.





IRPC Public Company Limited also contributed by providing 2,000 pieces of woven plastic cloth coated with waterproof material to the Royal Thai Army to aid earthquake victims in Myanmar. PTT Group extends its condolences and support to those affected, expressing a commitment to continue providing necessary assistance.

