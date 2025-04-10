Search
PTT Unveils ‘Wondrous Bloom’ Exhibition in Rayong Province


Rayong: During the Songkran holiday, visitors to Rayong have the opportunity to experience a captivating flower exhibition hosted by PTT. The ‘Wondrous Bloom’ exhibition is open to the public from today and will run until the end of May, with free admission. It is located at the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Herbal Garden in Rayong.



According to Thai News Agency, this exhibition showcases a variety of plant species, offering a unique experience for those interested in horticulture and the natural beauty of the region. The event aims to attract both locals and tourists, providing them with a chance to enjoy the vibrant displays while learning more about the diverse plant life featured in the exhibition.

