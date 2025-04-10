19 Shrimp Organizations Advocate for Corn and Soybean Imports from the United States



Bangkok: 19 shrimp organizations have officially submitted a letter to the Prime Minister, advocating for negotiations between Thai and US agricultural sectors through the importation of animal feed corn, soybeans, and related products from the United States.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ekapoj Yodpinij, President of the Thai Shrimp Association, disclosed that on April 9, the association, along with 19 shrimp farming alliances, the Thai Frozen Food Association, and four export companies, presented a proposal to key government officials including the Prime Minister, the Minister of Commerce, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. This proposal aims to provide a roadmap for the government to acquire comprehensive data covering the entire agricultural sector, specifically by distinguishing between the agricultural and manufacturing industries.

The proposal underscores the absence of a large surplus in the agricultural industry, with a deficit of about 80 billion baht.

The Thai shrimp industry organizations have agreed to propose that the government negotiate on agricultural products, leveraging the surplus figures from the agricultural sector. The Livestock and Aquaculture Federation has also expressed its intent to import agricultural products from the United States, highlighting key points such as importing 1.5 million tons of corn for animal feed, reducing tariffs on US soybean meal from 2% to 0%, and eliminating the 9% import tariff on corn meal DDGS.

Mr. Yodpinij further noted that importing these products would not adversely impact domestic farmers, as it would only replace current imports and meet existing shortages, thus benefiting the Thai aquaculture industry by reducing costs. Additionally, this move would align the value of Thailand’s agricultural imports from the United States with its exports, estimated between 61,500 to 93,900 million baht. The proposal also comes amid concerns over President Donald Trump’s intentions to increase trade taxes by 36%, due to

Thailand’s trade surplus of over 1.66 trillion baht with the United States, creating pressure across various sectors, particularly within the private sector.