Pig Farmers Express Gratitude to Minister Narumon for Advocacy Amid Trade Pressure



Bangkok: A group of over 300 pig farmers has expressed their gratitude to the Minister of Agriculture, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, for her efforts in safeguarding the pig farming profession amid pressures stemming from trade negotiations with the United States. The government had been addressing concerns related to the import of pork offal from the U.S., a move that the farmers feared could jeopardize their livelihoods and the broader supply chain.





According to Thai News Agency, the farmers, led by Mr. Sittiphan Thanakiatpinyo, President of the National Swine Raisers Association, submitted a letter of thanks to the Ministry of Agriculture. The farmers acknowledged the Minister’s stance in defending their industry against trade measures that could have allowed the import of U.S. pork and offal, threatening the sustainability of local pig farming.





The letter highlighted the Ministry’s proactive approach in addressing the concerns of pig farmers, who view the import negotiations as a significant risk to their longstanding profession. Many farmers rely on pig farming as a primary means of supporting their families, and the potential importation of U.S. pork products raised fears about the collapse of their industry.





Mr. Sitthipan elaborated that Minister Narumon’s commitment to protecting the agricultural sector was evident in her refusal to compromise on the benefits of local agriculture for trade deals. She provided negotiation teams with crucial information on the potential impacts on farmers and emphasized that the agricultural sector should not be sacrificed for gains in other industries, some of which may primarily benefit foreign investors using Thailand as a production base.





The farmers appreciated the Minister’s dedication to maintaining the integrity of their profession while ensuring the continued production of safe food for Thai citizens. They noted the long-standing relationship between the Ministry and the agriculture and livestock sectors, which has contributed to the growth and economic contribution of the animal husbandry industry in Thailand.





Concerns were also raised about the health implications of U.S. pork, which reportedly uses red meat accelerators known to accumulate in internal organs, potentially posing health risks to consumers.





The farmers committed to enhancing the quality and safety of Thai livestock products, aligning with the Ministry’s guidelines to ensure food security for the nation.





Mr. Boonsing Worinrak, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, accepted the letter on behalf of Minister Narumon, who was on official business in Chaiyaphum Province. He assured the farmers that the Ministry remains dedicated to addressing their concerns, particularly those affecting pig farmers, to safeguard both their profession and public health. Following the submission of the letter, the farmers departed peacefully.

