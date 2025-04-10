Search
Close this search box.

Department of Internal Trade Monitors Prices at Mo Chit 2 During Songkran Festival


Bangkok: The Department of Internal Trade is actively inspecting price tags on products, fuel meters, and luggage scales to ensure the well-being of travelers during the Songkran festival. Mr. Witthayakorn Maneenet, Director-General of the Department, stated that officers have been deployed to monitor the price situation at the Mochit 2 Bus Terminal. They are working to ensure that business operators, including food and beverage vendors, convenience stores, and other service providers, clearly display prices and adhere to them to prevent unreasonable price hikes.



According to Thai News Agency, the current prices of goods and services at Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal are similar to last year’s, with items like rice with curry, noodles, and made-to-order dishes priced at 40-50 baht. The department is also inspecting fuel gauges at Bangchak petrol stations on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and other locations nationwide, with over 16,000 dispensers being monitored in collaboration with the Department of Energy Business and local agencies. More than 8,000 stations are participating in the ‘Standard Fuel Dispenser’ project, ensuring compliance with inspection results.



Additionally, checks are being conducted on luggage scales at Don Mueang Airport and other commercial airports to ensure accuracy, as luggage weight impacts additional airline fees. Mr. Witthayakorn emphasized that travelers can confidently journey during the Songkran Festival, as any unfair sales practices can be reported to the Department’s hotline or provincial commercial offices. Violations such as not displaying prices, selling at unreasonably high prices, or using incorrect meters carry significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment, to maintain fair trade practices.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
April 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.