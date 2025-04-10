Department of Internal Trade Monitors Prices at Mo Chit 2 During Songkran Festival



Bangkok: The Department of Internal Trade is actively inspecting price tags on products, fuel meters, and luggage scales to ensure the well-being of travelers during the Songkran festival. Mr. Witthayakorn Maneenet, Director-General of the Department, stated that officers have been deployed to monitor the price situation at the Mochit 2 Bus Terminal. They are working to ensure that business operators, including food and beverage vendors, convenience stores, and other service providers, clearly display prices and adhere to them to prevent unreasonable price hikes.





According to Thai News Agency, the current prices of goods and services at Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal are similar to last year’s, with items like rice with curry, noodles, and made-to-order dishes priced at 40-50 baht. The department is also inspecting fuel gauges at Bangchak petrol stations on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and other locations nationwide, with over 16,000 dispensers being monitored in collaboration with the Department of Energy Business and local agencies. More than 8,000 stations are participating in the ‘Standard Fuel Dispenser’ project, ensuring compliance with inspection results.





Additionally, checks are being conducted on luggage scales at Don Mueang Airport and other commercial airports to ensure accuracy, as luggage weight impacts additional airline fees. Mr. Witthayakorn emphasized that travelers can confidently journey during the Songkran Festival, as any unfair sales practices can be reported to the Department’s hotline or provincial commercial offices. Violations such as not displaying prices, selling at unreasonably high prices, or using incorrect meters carry significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment, to maintain fair trade practices.

