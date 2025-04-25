Pushing SEC to Connect Transportation Between the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea



Surat Thani: “Monporn” visits Chumphon – Surat Thani to push SEC to connect transportation between the Gulf of Thailand – Andaman Sea, accelerates development of groups of provinces in the southern region, drives the country’s economy. Mrs. Manoporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, revealed that she traveled to a meeting with government agencies and private sectors in Surat Thani, Ranong, Chumphon, and Nakhon Si Thammarat to exchange views and opinions on the development of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) to connect transportation between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea (land bridge) and the drafting of the Southern Economic Corridor Act B.E. … All agencies that participated in the discussion and exchanged opinions today are considered key organizations in driving the economy and play an important role in determining the development direction of provinces and groups of provinces in the South.





According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Manop continued that the government has given importance to the development of the southern region, which has the potential to develop both the economy and tourism, as well as having a geographical advantage between the two seas that can connect Thailand to the Asian region and is an important strategic area of the country to transform the overall economic development. The Ministry of Transport, through the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), is currently studying the development of the Land Bridge project and drafting the Southern Economic Corridor Act B.E. … to develop the southern region to be stronger and to be an important mechanism to drive the country’s economy. Today’s discussion is a good opportunity to hear the voices of the owners of the areas in terms of their perspectives on area development, various concerns, and factors of success for the operation to achieve tangible results and sustainable development of the area. After the meeting,

Ms. Manop traveled to chair the opening of the seminar to publicize and listen to opinions on the draft of the Southern Economic Corridor Act B.E. … and the establishment of the Southern Economic Corridor Policy Committee Office at the Diamond Plaza Hotel, Surat Thani Province, with representatives from government agencies and the private sector attending.





Mrs. Manop said that the Cabinet on August 21, 2018 approved the concept framework for the development of the Southern Special Economic Corridor in the areas of Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces, as proposed by the National Economic and Social Development Board. The Cabinet on September 20, 2022 approved the designation of the Southern Special Economic Corridor in the areas of Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces, by accelerating the push for initial plans, including the Ranong Port Development Project, the Dual-Track Railway System Project, and the Tourism Development Project, to transform the development of the Southern region. In addition, the results of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the governors, representatives of the private sector, local administrators, and representatives of farmers to drive the economic and social development of the Southern provinces on the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coasts have expedited the design and const

ruction of a logistics system to connect sea freight transport to connect the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coasts, in addition to the current freight transport through the Strait of Malacca, to support the increase in Thailand’s competitiveness and trade potential with countries in the Indian Ocean, making Thailand a strategic location in Asia’s production and transportation. It also increases the country’s competitive potential in response to the national development policies and strategies set out in the 20-year National Strategy and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2023 – 2027), which focuses on transforming the country from a middle-income country to a high-income country through investment in transportation infrastructure to connect economic areas in the country and abroad.





Ms. Manop added that the NESDB has conducted a feasibility study, preliminary design, environmental impact assessment, and analysis of the investment development model (Business Development Model), and prepared documents and provided consultation for selecting private investors to participate in the investment, which is under the project to develop the transportation infrastructure to develop the Southern Economic Corridor and the transportation link between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, including reviewing, improving, and supporting the consideration process of the draft of the Southern Special Economic Zone Act B.E. … and the draft proposal for the establishment of the Southern Special Development Zone Policy Committee Office. This public relations seminar and hearing of opinions will collect the considerations of various agencies on the draft Act in order to be able to improve the draft law to be truly consistent with the needs of the public and business sectors before presenting it to the Ca

binet and the Parliament.

