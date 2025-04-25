Comptroller General’s Department Alerts Pensioners on Rampant Forged Documents



Bangkok: The Comptroller General’s Department has issued a warning to pensioners regarding the increasing prevalence of forged documents that falsely claim to originate from the department. Ms. Thiwaporn Phasuk, Deputy Director-General and spokesperson for the department, highlighted the ongoing issue of scammers impersonating department officials. These fraudsters have been using counterfeit documents to deceive civil servants receiving pensions, urging them to verify beneficiary information and open reserve bank accounts supposedly for pension purposes.





According to Thai News Agency, the department has made it clear that it does not authorize any officials to contact pensioners or their heirs to undertake actions related to the verification of beneficiary information or the management of reserve bank accounts for pension purposes. Despite this, scammers continue to adapt their tactics, employing fake official documents, LINE messages, and SMS messages to trick unsuspecting pensioners.





The department urges pensioners to stay informed about the latest fraud tactics by following official communications from the Comptroller General’s Department. It is crucial not to trust any unsolicited communication, provide personal information, or click on suspicious links. For any concerns or verification, pensioners are advised to contact the Comptroller General’s Department Call Center at 0 2270 6400 during office hours.

