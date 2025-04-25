State Railway of Thailand Emphasizes Emergency Preparedness After Officer’s Death



Bangkok: The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has expressed its condolences following the death of an officer who suffered a medical emergency while on duty. Despite immediate first aid and CPR efforts from passengers and a waiting ambulance at the nearest station, the staff member passed away after experiencing chest tightness and losing consciousness on April 23, 2015.





According to Thai News Agency, the SRT is committed to enhancing its emergency response protocols. Measures already in place include first aid rooms staffed with professional nurses at Krungthep Aphiwat Central Station and AED installations at major train stations nationwide. The SRT has also established guidelines for handling emergencies, including emergency contact numbers at each station to coordinate with local medical units for timely ambulance services.





The SRT emphasizes the importance of continuous training for its employees in basic life-saving techniques, including CPR. However, limited personnel may affect the ability to provide comprehensive training opportunities. Mr. Veerit Amrapal, Governor of the SRT, has called for the urgent procurement of more AEDs, backup oxygen tanks, and equipment sets. Additionally, an annual CPR review training plan and regular evaluations have been mandated to ensure all personnel can respond effectively to emergencies.





The SRT also prioritizes employee health care and has partnered with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang to organize the “Doctor Train” activity. This initiative involves a mobile medical unit that regularly checks the health of employees, their families, and the public across the country, using modern medical equipment to promote sustainable health.





The SRT reaffirms its commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel and passengers. It aims to continually develop health and safety measures, ensuring a safe traveling experience for all passengers using its services.

