Prime Minister Orders Immediate Action Against Call Center Gangs in Thailand



Bangkok: The Prime Minister has announced a decisive crackdown on call center gangs operating in Thailand. She declared that the issue is far from over and will not cease until these criminal networks are dismantled. Measures include demolishing signal towers and cutting SIMBOXes near the border. A visit to Sa Kaeo Province is scheduled for February 28 to assess progress.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, stated after a Cabinet meeting that actions have been taken to suppress the call center gangs, a significant problem impacting the public. Border areas in all 14 provinces have been secured, and numerous arrests have been made with cooperation from China and Myanmar. Arrested individuals are being returned to their home countries in coordination with the Ministry of Defense to prevent complications.





The Prime Minister further revealed that a tripartite committee involving Thailand, China, and Myanmar has been established to address the issue more effectively. Officials involved in corruption will face legal action. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, alongside the NBTC, the Central Investigation Bureau, and telecom companies, is working to dismantle signal poles near the border. These poles’ heights and signal strengths have been reduced, redirecting signals towards the Thai border and cutting off the approved SIMBOX signals. Suspiciously high signal usage is under investigation for potential illegal signal sales.





The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing this issue in Thailand and neighboring countries such as China, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The upcoming visit to Sa Kaeo Province aims to expedite resolution efforts. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the cooperation from multiple countries and highlighted Thailand’s proactive management of this problem as a model for others.





When questioned about the persistent presence of call center networks, the Prime Minister acknowledged the widespread nature of these networks globally. However, she stressed the importance of focusing on Thailand and its neighboring countries first. The Prime Minister reiterated the strong cooperation received from neighboring countries in tackling this issue.

